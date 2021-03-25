Pasta variation

I came across a new variety of pasta online recently so decided to order some to try it out. It's gluten free which I find better than wheat pasta.

The boxes arrived yesterday so I made our evening meal after getting home from school today.

Everything was ready very quickly- fennel, spring onions, peppers, little tomatoes briefly cooked while pasta bubbled in its pan and all tossed in butter, blue cheese and lots of parsley.....

Delicious!

It's called ZENB Pasta......

made from 100% yellow peas.

We loved it.

Three good things

1. Enough left over to have at lunch tomorrow.

2. Catnap after......count down to end of term.

3. Lovely phone chat with a distant family member. Felt like I'd known her forever.