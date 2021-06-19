Previous
Seanair (Gaelic for Grandad) by sarah19
Seanair (Gaelic for Grandad)

Celebrating the arrival of granddaughter Evy. He's very delighted and also anticipating the arrival of a new baby Bremner next month, all being well.
He's a very lovely guy and we're all very grateful for him!! But not a fan of the Father's Day stuff.
Three good things
1. Grass cut and away to the garden waste lorry that comes to the local academy car park on Saturdays.
2. BBQ time with Jonathan and Sarah....new variety of fuel came from somewhere online and very successful 😀
3. Football...I got the ironing pile cleared while it was on so that's a positive.
Sarah Bremner

