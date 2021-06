Iain- newest Dad in our family

Delighted in every way with his baby daughter. He's a lovely gentle person, with a fantastic sense of humour and he and Laura are a superb team. Evy will be very loved and cared for.

Three good things

1. Morning chats across the world.

2. Leftovers for lunch

3. A good recording session at church for an end of term video....to be finished!!!