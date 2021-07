Running view

Loved the colours on my morning jog-walk!!! I'm doing 5k every day in July again for the hospice where my sister works. I enjoyed it so much last year. So much to notice.

Three good things

1. Restful day after.

2. Lunch out with J&S

3. Barra Berries icecream later



Oh yes and Susannah had a lovely 30th birthday even if rather isolated in The Hague. Hope we can soon see her.