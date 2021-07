The best time of day

Content with a snuggle as bed time comes round.

When a day goes by and I've not taken a photo there's always a new one of Evy.

It's amazing to have a day by day record of this baby girl, and think about the time lapse we had between finishing the film in the camera and the photo prints arriving in the post!!

Three good things

1. No rush and catch up chat across the world before car journey.

2. Interesting eating places

3. Good directions to find our destination.