Painted pot

Amazing how a coat of paint transforms....

This pot I bought many years ago in a second hand shop in Derbyshire when on holiday.

It was perfect as a 'Character Pot' for some literacy work I was involved in. Pictures of the main characters in books we read were attached to skewers and popped into the holes on the pot!! It was fun.....but now I just keep it in the garden and remember sometimes!

I painted it yesterday and cut some flowers to put in a large bottle that fitted inside.

Three good things

1. Early start in the garden

2. A lovely visit to see baby Neil. He slept all the time so we didn't wake him up....

3. A bit of shopping and a good dental check!