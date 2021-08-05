Previous
Painted pot by sarah19
Photo 2291

Painted pot

Amazing how a coat of paint transforms....
This pot I bought many years ago in a second hand shop in Derbyshire when on holiday.
It was perfect as a 'Character Pot' for some literacy work I was involved in. Pictures of the main characters in books we read were attached to skewers and popped into the holes on the pot!! It was fun.....but now I just keep it in the garden and remember sometimes!
I painted it yesterday and cut some flowers to put in a large bottle that fitted inside.
Three good things
1. Early start in the garden
2. A lovely visit to see baby Neil. He slept all the time so we didn't wake him up....
3. A bit of shopping and a good dental check!
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
627% complete

