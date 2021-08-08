Previous
Sunday walk at Pitmedden by sarah19
Sunday walk at Pitmedden

Allan at the most recent John Maine sculpture in the garden....sits nicely on the long lawn area.
We love Pitmedden Garden for so many reasons, but especially because Jonathan and Sarah were able to have their wedding there almost a year ago....in spite of all that Covid-19 threw at us all.
Three good things
1. Chat with Laura.
2. Visit to the new baby. I still haven't seen him with his eyes open! But that's quite helpful as his Mum and Dad can catch up on sleep when I'm around!!!
3. A gentle evening at home, watching a BBC programme recorded a while back ( Marvellous) and listening to favourite music. And no rush in the morning!
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
628% complete

