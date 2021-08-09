Lighthouse in the square

This month you can see artwork from professional artists, community groups, and schools that have been inspired by lighthouses, the sea, our local communities, and more. Fifty 2.5 metre lighthouses and ninety smaller lighthouses are on display, plenty to enjoy on the trail!

Fantastic artwork, and also helping to support Clan Cancer Support. We’ve often heard people affected by cancer describe Clan as a ‘light in the dark’ during their cancer journey, making the symbology of lighthouses the perfect fit for the sculpture trail.



Our P7 year groups worked together to create their lighthouse but it is displayed in another venue!

I loved the colours and the position of this one surrounded by flower displays in the village square.

Three good things

1. A busy day - housework, gardening, and more.....but at a good pace and teamwork!!!

2. Sunshine and warmth make a difference to a day.

3. Coconut flour delivered from Amazon. Wasn't available in our local supermarket so now I must try out some of the recipes.