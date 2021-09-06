At the Rose Garden, Drum Castle

Rather liked the statue and some other features at the castle yesterday. Though we've been to visit the castle several times I suppose the Rose Garden didn't appeal to the young people - much more interested in historical outfits to dress up in, etc.

The garden was divided into four sections, each from a different era and I'd like to go again for longer and explore more.

Three good things

1. Virtual consultation with GP today for a flare up of eczema on my eyelids! Not pretty but I have some ointment to help.

2. Trimming hedge and pear tree....perfect day for it.

3. Laundry out in fresh air and dry.