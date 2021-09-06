Previous
At the Rose Garden, Drum Castle by sarah19
Photo 2320

At the Rose Garden, Drum Castle

Rather liked the statue and some other features at the castle yesterday. Though we've been to visit the castle several times I suppose the Rose Garden didn't appeal to the young people - much more interested in historical outfits to dress up in, etc.
The garden was divided into four sections, each from a different era and I'd like to go again for longer and explore more.
Three good things
1. Virtual consultation with GP today for a flare up of eczema on my eyelids! Not pretty but I have some ointment to help.
2. Trimming hedge and pear tree....perfect day for it.
3. Laundry out in fresh air and dry.
Judith Johnson
Sounds likea lovely day all round
September 6th, 2021  
