Awesome sunlight at the end of the afternoon

I was so amazed at the sky when I turned towards the window just after 4pm. I took several photos as the colours kept moving and changing.

Three good things

1. Feeling OK even after yesterday's vaccinations....and went to Aberdeen in the train to meet the young ones!!

2. A little bit of shopping, coffee and cake and cuddles with baby Neil.

3. A bit of a knitting project seems to be working out OK!!!