Happy with Auntie Sus

She arrived with her rather stylish hat and Neil is quite happy with that.

Rather special time as she hasn't been able to hold the other Bremner babies as young as this!!! They laughed lots.

We met in Aberdeen yesterday and had coffee/lunch before she went for her train.

Now back in her own place.

Three good things

1. Busy day sorting, sewing and ironing.

2. Interesting conversations with fellow passengers.

3. Lovely afternoon walk- it was 16° here today.....unusual for November.