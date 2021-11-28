Lovely morning at our old church

So, today Neil was baptised at the church in Aberdeen where we belonged for many years. All our children were baptised there and Neil's mum and dad enjoy being part of the congregation, full of young people and also still several friends our age who gave us a lovely welcome.

Neil was in great form, watching everyone around him and totally fine when the minister took him in his arms!! After the service, one of our friends took this lovely photo of the three of us!

Three good things

1. Clear roads all the way into Aberdeen which was a great relief.

2. Coffee and croissant at Starbucks as we arrived early.

3. A very 'at home' day afterwards enjoying being warm and eating casserole with dumplings....comfort food.