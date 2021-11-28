Previous
Next
Lovely morning at our old church by sarah19
Photo 2403

Lovely morning at our old church

So, today Neil was baptised at the church in Aberdeen where we belonged for many years. All our children were baptised there and Neil's mum and dad enjoy being part of the congregation, full of young people and also still several friends our age who gave us a lovely welcome.
Neil was in great form, watching everyone around him and totally fine when the minister took him in his arms!! After the service, one of our friends took this lovely photo of the three of us!
Three good things
1. Clear roads all the way into Aberdeen which was a great relief.
2. Coffee and croissant at Starbucks as we arrived early.
3. A very 'at home' day afterwards enjoying being warm and eating casserole with dumplings....comfort food.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise