Just for the record

This tree was blown down and landed in my friend's drive. Thankfully she has a little gate round the corner where people walking can access her garden and get to her door.

And in the middle of it is a street light which comes on at night!!!!

Three good things

1. It was just the 'right height' or could have damaged her house. There are taller trees further down the road and good they are still standing!

2. A rather lazy day!!

3. Cauliflower cheese for tea....simple and delicious.