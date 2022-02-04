Happy Birthday anyway!!

Had a lovely lunch outing to celebrate Allan's birthday a week late. His actual birthday was on Saturday but I had developed a horrible cold while in Glasgow and our plan for dinner at the Italian restaurant had to be cancelled, as we decided to drive home earlier than expected.

So yesterday I suggested a special lunch and he chose a lovely restaurant not far from home. This is the Mocktail we chose - February is his 'alcohol-free' month - and they were delicious, as was every mouthful of lunch.

Three good things

1. Feeling much better but still needing cosy clothes as it's rather chilly up this way.

2. A lovely bag full of fruit and vegetables at 'The Greengrocer' in Inverurie.....and all for £15.

3. Flowers from a friend....always welcomed!!