Previous
Next
Happy Birthday anyway!! by sarah19
Photo 2468

Happy Birthday anyway!!

Had a lovely lunch outing to celebrate Allan's birthday a week late. His actual birthday was on Saturday but I had developed a horrible cold while in Glasgow and our plan for dinner at the Italian restaurant had to be cancelled, as we decided to drive home earlier than expected.
So yesterday I suggested a special lunch and he chose a lovely restaurant not far from home. This is the Mocktail we chose - February is his 'alcohol-free' month - and they were delicious, as was every mouthful of lunch.
Three good things
1. Feeling much better but still needing cosy clothes as it's rather chilly up this way.
2. A lovely bag full of fruit and vegetables at 'The Greengrocer' in Inverurie.....and all for £15.
3. Flowers from a friend....always welcomed!!
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
He looks happy to celebrate his birthday late. What’s a week out of years. Lovely portrait and smile.
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise