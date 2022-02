Pretty things

Good to explore the little things that Grannie had in her treasure drawer. The girls both have particular memories of how she wore her jewellery so I was glad they both chose a few that would bring her to mind.

Three good things

1. Little things can mean a lot.

2. We went to the church where the funeral service was held and welcomed warmly by the people we had met recently. Lovely comments about the singing especially.

3. Warm house on a wet, wet day.