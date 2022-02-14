A new piece

We got home this evening after a busy day. A bit of shopping, a lot of clearing up and a very special half hour after finding photos I had never seen before.

Busy roads but we didn't stop for coffee and reached our destination in daylight.

This piece of furniture came with us too. It's not really old, but we liked the size of it and it's nice to remember as we reach the top of the stairs.

Originally Grannie and Grandad had a glass cabinet for a collection of treasures and special items and children knew not to go near it. But one evening when they were eating supper in the kitchen they heard a huge crash. It sounded like a car smash out in the street and rushed outside. But nothing!

Next morning while sitting with a cup of tea Grannie suddenly gasped and realised that some of the shelves had collapsed and lots of fragments in piles on the bottom. Remarkably a few items did survive. And this little unit was bought as part of the replacement.

Three good things

1. A new bottle of perfume....the assistant asked if it was for Valentine's Day and we did laugh!!!

2. Cleared one room.....it's feeling a bit strange.

3. Interesting TV....about Hitler and Stalin and the early years of the war. I really know very little about it as I didn't like history at all....some teachers draw you into their subject and then there are others!!