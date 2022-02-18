A white kind of day

We knew it was forecast, but no sign of actual snow until almost 10.00am. And then down it came! This was half an hour later and it kept falling all day!

We wrapped up appropriately and went to the papershop and the butcher's shop. Not many others walking ....lots of vehicles slithering and skidding.

At one point all the roads out of our little town, and the bypass just beyond our house, had queues of vehicles unable to move!!

Not a day for going anywhere.

Three good things

1. Cosy house and cups of tea.

2. Welly boots

3. Online teams keeping everyone up to date with what's happening on the ground!

