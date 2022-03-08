treasure for school

This papyrus painting we brought home from Egypt the last time we were visiting the family, now in China! Maybe we will get there???

It has been fun sharing some of the photos with the seven-year-olds I'm working with just now and they have really been interested to see what we were up to!! I think it all feels less remote when they see a person they know on a camel or in a museum.

Three good things

1. Warm clothes for a bitter day.

2. Early home for a change.

3. Pilates....somehow it didn't feel so difficult this evening!!