Dancing in sunlight by sarah19
Photo 2518

Dancing in sunlight

Noticed these as we walked to the shops. So cheerful and I just had to stop and take a photo.
Three good things
1. Very positive chat with my GP.
2. Lots of gardening in sunshine.
3. Ironing pile sorted
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
689% complete

Kathy A ace
Is this the same photo as yesterday?
March 26th, 2022  
