Pretty pink orchid burst

I have been a bit neglectful of this plant on the coffee table but it's doing OK anyway. It was quite a surprise to see so many buds too. Good to let them just be, perhaps.

Three good things

1. Early gardening.....wondering if the cuttings will survive!

2. Major tidy up of my teaching resources......much paper gone to recycling 😊

3. And after dinner ....time to put woolly jumpers etc in their summer hideaway!!!