From snow to glow
From snow to glow

We were rather surprised to see white everywhere when we opened the curtains this morning. Bitter wind and sleet and snow showers through the day.
And then, when we were eating this evening, the petals on the remaining tulips were glowing in the sunlight.
Three good things
1. Big jewellery sort and clean. How do I really use so many lovely items..... mostly gifts from Allan! I think even he was amazed at the display!!!
2. Delicious chicken tikka that Allan recognised from adverts...😂😂
3. Jonathan and Sarah feeling better and pink lines!!!
Margaret Brown ace
Pretty capture, nice everyone feeling better, my daughter husband and granddaughter have it this week.
March 31st, 2022  
