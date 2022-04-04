Previous
Hi Grandma by sarah19
Photo 2527

Hi Grandma

I managed to screenshot this when they were chatting on WhatsApp today.
I love it and now you really feel we are getting to know each other. I think it might be fun to have a little song book to share and sing along.....🎶
Three good things
1. A lovely day but snow storms forecast.
2. Chat to my aunt o the phone. She was recalling the 'lambing snowstorms' when she was young.....I sometimes think she is talking to me like it was my mum on the phone 😄
3. Neighbours over for a wee glass of wine and a catch up.
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
What a beautiful smiles
April 7th, 2022  
