Mother's Day in Melbourne

Laura posted this for her first Mother's Day celebration! So sweet!!

Missing them lots, the chat, the play, the stories, the outings....and fun.

Here we had a lovely sunny day but still quite a chill in the breeze.

Three good things

1. Meeting friends at church- mask free, singing....so much more normal.

2. A gift of a bottle of gin.

3. Lovely fish dish for dinner