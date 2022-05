Sunshine burst

It was a rather damp afternoon but Allan had got the grass cut and the bags over to the recycling centre in Inverurie.

He arrived back with a few food items we needed and this lovely bunch of flowers....and then the sun came out 😊



Three good things

1. Big sort of the kitchen cupboards.

2. Grass cut and garden looking good.

3. Loving spontaneity and colourful flowers. 😊