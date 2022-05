Beginnings and endings

The daffodils are on their way out, but so many other plants in the garden are just beginning. A beautiful time of year and lovely soft greens.

Three good things

1. A very long day in the garden and a lot of work done....feels good.

2. A new watch....my good watch is in the jewellers shop in Aberdeen and I have missed it very much, so found a nice inexpensive one to keep me going for a bit.

A cool glass of Chenin Blanc with salmon for dinner. 😊