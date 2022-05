Our little engineer

Had fun while his Mum went shopping yesterday and I loved seeing how absorbed Neil was with this toy that we brought back from Australia.

Three good things

1. A very busy house day, sorting, cleaning, sanding, varnishing....and all in sunshine.

2. Glad the sanding worked well as I hadn't used that gadget before.

3. A lovely long chat with my brother this morning....he's having surgery tomorrow but feeling not too bad!!!