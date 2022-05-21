A little bit of tidiness

We've been at 'No 15' this weekend, the house where Allan grew up, and spent a lot of hours tidying the garden which was needing some attention. Luckily we had fair weather both days and made a lot of progress.

The sisters have been busy clearing the house, lots of furniture gone to different people in need of specific items, and some to recycling centre. It's a little odd here now. Two chairs, TV on unit, and a tall lamp. BBC channels don't work much!!!

In the kitchen, a table but no chairs 😂, microwave gone, fridge and freezer off, no pans! Plates etc for a few!!

I did think that many in the world would be grateful for just this, at the moment!!!

Three good things

1. A good warm shower after work done.

2. A wee outing by myself, to Paisley Abbey.....though it was closed early today! Allan went to watch the Scottish Cup Final in a pub along the road. (Not a girls place he assured me!!!)

3. Dinner in a while at lovely Italian restaurant down the road. 😊😊