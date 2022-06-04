Platinum Jubilee flowers

We wandered round the town centre after lunch and reached the St Duthus Collegiate Church. It's open for visitors in summer months and used for very special services and some weddings, very historic and beautiful.

This was the lovely arrangement for the celebrations this week.

Allan hadn't been here before which surprised me, but he enjoyed the experience.

Three good things

1. Tidying cluttered up places indoors, and gardening time.

2. Stocking up at the Baker's shop.

3. Walked down to High Street where there was live music happening, and friendly faces to chat to.

4. And some lovely programmes about The Queen to watch on TV when I needed a break!