Loved this collage from DIL Sarah today

All the different landmarks on Neil's calendar quilt. He's not got long to go till his birthday really.....his 'big' cousin Evie has her first birthday on Saturday.

We're hoping Neil is in best form on Saturday when he's staying with us for the night while his Mum and Dad are at a wedding reception.

Three good things

1. Feeling better this evening. Horrible headache this morning and came to bed at lunch time.

2. Fish finger for tea.... just one was fine!

3. Lots of sleep and cups of tea.