Evie in tartan

Auntie Kate sent these cute trousers to Evie and looks like she loves them.

Her Dad is away at a conference for a few days so mum is going solo.

I remember times like these.

Evie has her first birthday coming up on Saturday. How fast a year goes.

Three good things

1. Lovely warm day.

2. First coat of paint on the new fence.

3. Early to bed.