Meldrum Sports Day returns

There was a good gathering of people at the park across the road for what had been an annual event until Covid hit.

Many similar events seem to be happening again this year. I can't take credit for the photo though I can confirm the pipe bands were there....we could hear them from the garden. Our neighbour's brother looked awesome in all his kit when he had parked in their drive. I'm fairly sure he is the second pipe major in this picture, shared on social media.

Lots of commentary on the loud speakers kept us up with what was going on!

Three good things

1. A good sunny dry day for special events and other activities.

2. Finished painting our fence....looks great.

3. Photos from Laura- Evie's first birthday.