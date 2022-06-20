Little friends

Evie and her little friend share their birthday! A year ago the two families lived a few doors apart but didn't know each other at all. COVID times!🙄

Now the little friend lives at the other side of the city but they had a nice catch up to celebrate.

Three good things

1. A very busy housework day. Felt like I was running a B&B....as all the bedlinen was washed and dried in perfect sunshine. Pat I was thinking about you!! 😄😄

2. Major sorting of stuff, some to recycle, some to shred, some to the loft for B Team to deal with!!!

3. A very interesting seminar on zoom with two neuroscience experts (husband and wife) talking about interactions and the brain....and their son who is author of graphic books had contributed to their production of a new book....Two Heads.

Must read it!