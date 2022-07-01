As the sun came out

A day of sunshine and showers. The young ones are off to meet up with Jenn's family who are over from USA for a week. Good to have some tidy up time though I don't bother when their clutter is all over the house!!😂

I was at the pharmacy to collect something for David -there's still a queue at times as only two allowed in at a time. Lots of cars going through and then a clear space.....lovely flowers all around the town.

Three good things

1. Enjoying the new view from the family room.

2. Allan dropped off his 'work laptop' at the office. That's a landmark in life as he is completely finished now. They had asked him back a few times but there's a time to stop. Covid and home working has really messed up 'colleagues time' even when work is going on.

3. A lovely walk to 'Barra Berries Barn' for lunch and an ice cream to enjoy on the walk home.