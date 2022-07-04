Previous
Exploring the grounds by sarah19
Photo 2596

Exploring the grounds

Allan had been outdoors investigating the gardens at our Airbnb and took me for a wander....so much to see. He was impressed by the cut lawns as that's one of his activities as a volunteer gardener at Pitmedden Garden. I wouldn't have noticed but he pointed out that it wasn't a very large mower that was used! The grounds extended down towards a significant river, and evidence of damage from storm Arwen back in November. Also some ancient stones which leaned together in two groups. So many stories could be told.
Three good things
1. A wander round Callander before heading home.
2. Delicious bread and dipping oil from the bakery.
3. Gentle afternoon with tennis on and made some quiche for tea. Delicious with salad.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Sarah Bremner

