Haddo House Garden

What a sweet day! On the go early to take David and Jenn to airport for flight to Amsterdam. Then home to prepare for picnic lunch to meet up with Jonathan, Sarah and Neil at Haddo House Country Park. Beautiful sunshine and a breeze to freshen the atmosphere, great for laundry before and after!!!

After the little guy and parents had headed home we took some photos in the lovely garden.

Three good things

1. David and Jenn had no travel delay

2. Fun at the child friendly areas at Haddo.

3. The devastation caused by Storm Arwen was much worse than I had realised but the lovely guy in the children's discovery centre was full of positive forward thinking. It will grow into something more natural, with native species replacing what was destroyed and removed.