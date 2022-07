Tree house fun

Soon after the boys arrived I gave them permission to use some of the branches on some of our trees to create a den. Oh what fun they had. In the process, they also learned what nettles and thistles were. Thankfully no one had an 'ouchy' experience!!

And I love this capture.

I think it will be one of the first to print and put in a frame!!

Three good things

1.Good day for final loads of laundry

2. Barbeque with out neighbours

3. Early to bed for an early start....