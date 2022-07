Watermelon lover

Sunday morning and positive tests for three. So no one going anywhere for a bit. It was a gentle day, with lots of hugs and cuddles and snuggles under duvets going on upstairs, lots of drinks of water, and coughing. Finnley ate the last of the watermelon I bought a couple of days ago! Winner!!!!!

Three good things

1. Caring friends

2. Sunshine and a walk to the supermarket to buy more milk.....we definitely should have had a cow or a goat over these weeks.

3. David not feeling great. 4/4