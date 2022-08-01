A walk to Dunnotar Castle

What a fabulous day. After a later start than usual we drove to Stonehaven, about half an hour away. We'd packed some lunch and enjoyed sitting on the sand at the harbour, watching lots of things going on while we ate.

Then headed along the coastal path - it said 1.5 miles - quite steep in places but the sunshine and breeze made it very pleasant. Lots to see in nearby fields and out to sea.

And when we got there the ancient castle ruins were fascinating. There were almost 200 steps down almost to sea level and then back up the other side where the boys were fascinated with the ancient walls and chimneys and such like. And plenty grassy areas to play.

And then there was the walk back of course.

Three good things

1. Glorious weather for a first day out.... everyone feeling better.

2. Ice cream when we got back to the harbour area.

3. Pizza and salad for dinner.... great appetites after all the fresh air.