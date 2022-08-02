Games after tea

Another lovely day, walk to the shops with Grandma and time at the park with their Dad.

The boys and I are outdoors this evening and the others ate at the breakfast bar!!

Afterwards they were playing a game that our neighbours had given them for their journey.... still waiting for final arrangements!!

Loving the light and the fun they were having. It was a more gentle day after the long walk yesterday.

Three good things

1. Laundry done and dried in no time!!

2. Lots of leftovers and sausages from the local butcher for tea.

3. My family zoom chat included meeting Connor and Finnley this evening, 😀 and catch up with David too which was lovely as he has hardly been able to meet up with aunts and uncles since going to teach abroad.