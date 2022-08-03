A walk up Bennachie

A great day out, climbing Bennachie, the highest feature in our area and visible from so many directions.

We took the Rowan Tree route to the top and it wasn't too strenuous even for the little guys.

Stopped just before the last lap to eat our picnic lunch and enjoy the view.

Then the last few minutes climb to the top where the wind was blowing quite strongly!!!

But we all got there and safely back to the car with nothing more than a scraped knee.

Three good things

1. Fresh air and lovely weather for a day out, though rather striking to see the evidence of Storm Arwen damage from last year.

2. Chat with Laura in the morning.... counting down to flight to UK all being well 🙄🙏

3. Summer fruits crumble was enjoyed by all and not a scrap left!!!

