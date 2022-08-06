Previous
Pancake time before bed. by sarah19
Photo 2623

Pancake time before bed.

David and Jenn went shopping today and Connor had his hair trimmed nicely. Finnley was happy to help Grandma with gardening and housework.... vacuum dash and cleaning windows, tidying toys away and all that!
These post covid weeks have been so full of positive activities and now the days will be fine tuned to include fun and the packing process.
Three good things
1. Afternoon naps and quiet times.
2. Fish from Mike the fish van, good to eat at dinner time with potatoes from a friend.
3. Finnley asked for pancakes so while they had bath fun I made the mixture and he did the cooking very carefully. Delicious with jam and strawberries.
