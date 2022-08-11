Arrived....

Settling in to her first holiday in Scotland. Evie is in Edinburgh visiting her other grandparents. Hopefully she will meet her big boy cousins if all goes well at the beginning of next week. They have flights from Edinburgh back East on Tues.

Three good things

1. Great laundry day again, and lots.of others outdoor activities.

2. Finding a different park, and visiting my friend whose son James passed all his exams and off to university in September.....and passed his driving test the same day!!! The little guys wrote sweet notes in his card!

3. Tidying beginning....but still box play going on.