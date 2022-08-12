Finnley keeping cool

Another hot day....high twenties in North East Scotland is fairly unusual, but we're not complaining! Keeping cool can be interesting 😂😂.

Finnley wanted to be outside, needed something soft to lie on....so my Pilates mat and pillow was a great start. Then a blanket to cover him, umbrella supported in a wine box, with a large stone in one section to stop it blowing away. And a little later a sandwich please☺️☺️☺️

He sometimes avoids looking at the camera but happy to oblige at this point!

Three good things

1. A wonderful BBQ evening with our neighbours next door. David and Jenn did the catering and Allan did the BBQ stuff.

2. The very large bit of tree trunk, moved to the gravel area near our back door, has been ideas for the 'chimney starter' bit of kit that transforms the BBQ experience. Tonight the centre of it was well alight and David using his Scouting skills to entertain and impress.

3. Chat and catch up indoors afterwards. .