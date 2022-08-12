Previous
Next
Finnley keeping cool by sarah19
Photo 2629

Finnley keeping cool

Another hot day....high twenties in North East Scotland is fairly unusual, but we're not complaining! Keeping cool can be interesting 😂😂.
Finnley wanted to be outside, needed something soft to lie on....so my Pilates mat and pillow was a great start. Then a blanket to cover him, umbrella supported in a wine box, with a large stone in one section to stop it blowing away. And a little later a sandwich please☺️☺️☺️
He sometimes avoids looking at the camera but happy to oblige at this point!
Three good things
1. A wonderful BBQ evening with our neighbours next door. David and Jenn did the catering and Allan did the BBQ stuff.
2. The very large bit of tree trunk, moved to the gravel area near our back door, has been ideas for the 'chimney starter' bit of kit that transforms the BBQ experience. Tonight the centre of it was well alight and David using his Scouting skills to entertain and impress.
3. Chat and catch up indoors afterwards. .
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise