Meeting time by sarah19
Photo 2633

Meeting time

What a rollercoaster of a day.....
Trip to Edinburgh, family flight tomorrow, all being well 🙏. But today we had a few hours with Evie and parents. The boys were desperate to meet her and Finnley had never met Auntie Laura. Connor hadn't seen her since he was three .
Three good things
1. Train delayed due to wet weather conditions but caught one an hour later.
2. Lots of laughter and happiness and a last minute arrangement with a nanny from Kyiv years.
3. Safely back home.. Allan took the luggage and David down by car so we came home together. 😀 Quiet house but grateful for so much and Evie is coming soon!!
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
721% complete

Islandgirl ace
What lovely smiles!
August 15th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
A nicely organised family picture with lots of smiles!
August 16th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
They make you want to smile right back!
August 16th, 2022  
