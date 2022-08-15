Meeting time

What a rollercoaster of a day.....

Trip to Edinburgh, family flight tomorrow, all being well 🙏. But today we had a few hours with Evie and parents. The boys were desperate to meet her and Finnley had never met Auntie Laura. Connor hadn't seen her since he was three .

Three good things

1. Train delayed due to wet weather conditions but caught one an hour later.

2. Lots of laughter and happiness and a last minute arrangement with a nanny from Kyiv years.

3. Safely back home.. Allan took the luggage and David down by car so we came home together. 😀 Quiet house but grateful for so much and Evie is coming soon!!