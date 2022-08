And a very special guest

So many lovely photos of our family get together....and also very special to have Marina join us. She was nanny to Connor and Finnley in Kyiv years and hadn't seen them for six years. She is currently in Scotland and so special to meet again.

Three good things

1. Social media makes connecting easy

2. Lovely memories all round.... Connor remembers some of the games they played.

3. Grateful that such a lovely person was part of their early years.