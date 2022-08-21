Sign up
Photo 2639
New planting in the community garden.
Had a lovely gentle walk after lunch and enjoyed the newly planted areas at the edge of the village. It had been a bit neglected during the COVID times but what lovely thoughtful planting has been done
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
4134
photos
49
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
21st August 2022 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
