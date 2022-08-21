Previous
New planting in the community garden. by sarah19
New planting in the community garden.

Had a lovely gentle walk after lunch and enjoyed the newly planted areas at the edge of the village. It had been a bit neglected during the COVID times but what lovely thoughtful planting has been done
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
