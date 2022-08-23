Two little gin bottles

When we visited Castle Fraser I popped in to the shop. A few years ago Jenn and I had been there and found a gorgeous set of five tiny bottles, all different, and after we finished them I used them as little flower vases on my kitchen window sill. Perhaps I can use these too.

Three good things

1. A gentle morning and lots of hugs seeing Laura and family off in their hire car.

2. AA emergency recovery.... just when you need them most. Not really ideal start but they did get to Edinburgh by Evie's bedtime.

3. Laundry time again....our washing machine has really been busy this summer!!!!