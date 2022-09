Light on the lane

Evening light is pretty special right now though to get the best of it we have to walk or drive a bit. But the lane beside our house was flooded with sunlight. Not so long ago we were free to walk this way but new owners of the house down the drive have locked the gates. A bit sad as lovely plants and trees.

Three good things

1. Gentle day at home.

2. Pilates class began again

3. Catch up with siblings on zoom