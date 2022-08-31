Mauve evening

Took myself off for a walk this evening and the colours were beautiful in the setting sun light.

And step count over 11,000 which I'm happy with.

Looking after grandson today which is lovely but doesn't involve a lot of walking even if I take him out in his pushchair. But I'm sure he'll be running faster than I can in no time 😂

Three good things

1. Gentle start today as his Mum didn't have to leave till after lunch so we caught up on lots of chat.

2. Fun to play together. Little fingers managing lots of fine pincer grip already.

3. A lovely box of veg delivered.