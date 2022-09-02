Bees on Eryngeum

Just one bee here but a lot of them are buzzing around here. They have grown very tall this year so I've tied them up to the trellis on the fence.... But I think they need a new space next season.

Three good things.

1. Great day inI the garden - a friend brought a trailer load of gravel for ' the stream project '.

2. A great day for laundry and kitchen cleaning.

3. Awesome dinner from 'Eat on the Green.' It's a lovely restaurant and a little bit expensive, but they are now doing 'take away' four course dinners to keep the business going in tricky times. Budgets are tight right now. We did enjoy every mouthful but kept dessert for tomorrow.